Early Voting Runs Through Nov. 3 in New Jersey — Here’s Where SOMA Can Vote Early

Early voting in New Jersey for the November 5 election runs from October 26 through November 3.

There are NO early voting locations in South Orange and Maplewood. However, SOMA voters can access early voting at the Essex County locations listed below. Voting hours are Monday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(Bloomfield) Watsessing Park Community Center, Bloomfield Ave., and Conger St. (East Orange) East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza (Fairfield) Fairfield Community Building, 221 Hollywood Ave (Irvington) Irvington Municipal Building, 1 Civic Square Newark: The Steve Adubato Sports Complex: Branch Brook Park, Building 24 Essex County Complex Parking Garage: West Market Street Entrance Weequahic Park Community Center: Meeker and Elizabeth Avenue West Side Park Community Center: 600 17th Street (Verona) Verona Community Center 880 Bloomfield Ave (West Orange) New Education Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex, 560 Northfield Ave

Vist the Essex County Clerk’s website for updates here: essexclerk.com

What do you need to bring?

According to the non-partisan nonprofit Democracy Works, “If you’ve voted in New Jersey before, you don’t need to provide ID to vote. If you’re voting for the first-time in your county, registered to vote by mail, and didn’t provide an ID number or copy of ID when you registered, you must show ID to vote.”

Acceptable forms include: