Five File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

by Mary Barr Mann
Five candidates met the July 26 deadline to file petitions to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Shannon Cuttle, William Rodriguez, Qawi Telesford, Arun Vadlamani and Kaitlin Wittleder.

The five will be vying for three seats on the nine-person Board of Education. Terms are for three years. Election day is November 2.

Cuttle will be running for their second term on the BOE.

Telesford, Vadlamani and Wittleder previously applied to fill out the seat vacated by Kamal Zubieta (Chris Sabin was appointed).

Incumbent Annemari Maini announced Sunday that she would not seek a third term.

This story will be updated.

