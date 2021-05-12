ElectionSouth Orange

Hilton Reelected, Haskins & Brown Win First Terms on South Orange Board of Trustees

by The Village Green
written by The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

South Orange Trustee Karen Hilton handily won a second four-year term on the South Orange Board of Trustees, joined by her running mates Braynard “Bobby” Brown and Bill Haskins.

Bill Haskins, Karen Hilton and Bobby Brown celebrate victory at The Fox & Falcon. Photo by Greg Lembrich via Facebook.

The slate — which occupied Line B on ballots — celebrated tonight at The Fox & Falcon in South Orange Village Center.

The Essex County Clerk reported that Brown, Hilton and Haskins enjoyed a sizable lead over Neil Chambers with 12 of 12 districts reporting. Brown led with the most votes at 1,029, Hilton had 1,008 votes and Haskins garnered 991. Chambers rounded out the field in fourth place with 183 votes. The top three vote-getters won seats on the 6-person Board of Trustees.

Congratulations poured in on social media. Maplewood Township Committee member Greg Lembrich wrote, “Congratulations to Karen Hartshorn HiltonBill Haskins, and Bobby B Brown on their resounding election to the South Orange Village Board of Trustees today. A well deserved victory, and I look forward to seeing their service and working together to continue the partnership between our communities.”

South Orange Village President posted a video on Facebook congratulating Hilton, Haskins and Brown and thanking Trustees Steve Schnall and Walter Clarke who will be retiring from the BOT.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

SOMA Spotlight: Chocolate Sommelier & South Oranger, Nadine...

South Orange-Maplewood to Host Lavender Graduation for LGBTQIA+...

South Orange Road Construction May 12-20; Expect Road...

May 11: Essex County Reports 84,011 (+84) Cases...

South Orange-Maplewood to Review Safety of Air Purifying...

PHOTOS: Lion Dance Brings in Good Luck to...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE