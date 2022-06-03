ElectionOpinion

LETTER: Deb Engel Is a Strong Advocate for Local Businesses

by Benson Otti
I am happy to support Deborah Engel in her bid for township committee in Maplewood. As a business owner in Maplewood, Deborah has been a strong advocate for issues that impact the sustainability of existing businesses in the community. She believes in family, understands the challenges of the community and has been prominent in advancing new perspectives.

As a fellow business owner in Maplewood, I have observed Deborah exhibit inspiring leadership qualities with integrity, courage and compassion. Deborah will be a sensitive, articulate, and intelligent voice on the township committee. Vote Deborah on June 7th.

Benson Otti
Co-owner
HLS Juice Bar & Grill
Maplewood, NJ

