LETTER: Former Maplewood Mayor Davenport Endorses Bethany Joseph for BOE

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

Dear neighbors,

Bethany Joseph is a talented person with a deep commitment to making a positive contribution to her community. We should be grateful for that. Her objective is to work collaboratively with the members of the Board of Education to create an educational atmosphere within our school community that is positive, productive, stimulating and safe.

Her background in Public Health and Social Work has given her a broad view of the importance of respecting an individual’s rights yet recognizing when one needs support and help. Her work as a community volunteer at the YMCA taught her the value of getting past the negative and working towards the positive. Mediators call that getting past no. I believe that we need more of that attitude.

I have known Bethany since she was a little kid. Her parents are good friends of ours. I have always been impressed with her enthusiasm for life and doing good things for others. I am happy to endorse Bethany Joseph for SOMSD Board of Education. Ellen M. Davenport

