LETTER: Sackett-Gable Will Build Bridges Between People with Opposing Views

3 of 9 seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed are up for a vote. Election Day is November 7.

written by Liz Gordon
The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here

In the many years that I’ve been involved as a volunteer in the school district, I have never personally endorsed a candidate. But this year, I’m really excited to cast one of my votes for Shayna Sackett-Gable!

I’ve known Shayna Sackett-Gable for many years, and I absolutely trust her with my kids’ education. Anytime anyone asks me who should run for the board, Shayna is the first person I mention. In addition to being a tireless volunteer for the district, she is a CHS graduate, a former Seth Boyden teacher, and a proud district parent. She’s optimistic, smart, savvy, and builds bridges between people with opposing views. She’s also even-tempered, full of common sense and has a degree in education policy.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Shayna and her running mates, Will Meyer & Liz Callahan.

Liz Gordon
Maplewood, NJ

