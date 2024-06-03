LETTER: South Orange Democratic County Cmte Candidates Are Committed to Equity, Justice, Fairness

In this year’s Democratic Primary there are a number of candidates running for members of the County Committee. The South Orange Democratic Committee urges to vote for our slate of community leaders that are committed to the progressive ideals of equity, justice, and fairness.

Our team gets the job done to ensure a strong Democratic turnout in local, state, and national elections. The Democratic turnout in Essex County is crucial to ensuring progressive leaders like Cory Booker, Phil Murphy, and Mikie Sherrill win election. As District Leaders, our candidates for the County Committee realize that having a strong turnout in South Orange is vital for Essex County to lead the way. Our grassroots work on the phones and on the streets, is relied upon by the County Committee. Our candidates have proven their dedication to these goals by showing up when we are needed and getting the work done. We are also active in the South Orange community, serving on committees and volunteering in a number of other ways.

Early voting has already started so whether you vote early, by mail or on primary day, June 4th, vote for the South Orange Democratic Committee Team for the County Committee the following districts:

District 1: Thomas Kelly and Phillip Casey

District 4: Genevieve Manderville and Charles Manderville

Distinct 6: Larry Hirsch and Regan White

District 7: Ed Salomon (Write-In)

District 11: Olivia Lewis-Chang and Brandon Eisenmann

District 12: Sheila Oliver

District 13: Laura Levine

Larry Hirsch and Genevieve Manderville

Co-Chairs

South Orange Democratic Committee