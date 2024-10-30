LETTER: Stephan Can Lead, Listen and Bring People Together to Solve Complex Issues

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

Dear Editors of Village Green,

I’m writing today to share my support for Paul Stephan, a candidate for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. I first met Paul when he began his clerkship for the same NJ federal judge for whom I clerked (many years earlier). We have known each other for about 6 years during which time I’ve come to admire his ability to lead, listen, and bring people together to solve complex issues.

Paul’s background as both a former teacher and a lawyer makes him uniquely qualified for the Board – which has its work cut out for it given the current state of affairs in public education generally, but especially in our district (where I have lived for over 15 years). He knows firsthand what it’s like to be in the classroom, having taught first grade in Newark and music in Orange. He understands the needs of our educators and is committed to listening to them. Paul’s proposed improvements to the district’s budget process, including multi-year forecasting, show that he’s not only aware of the challenges we face but has already given them thoughtful consideration and is willing to put in the work to prevent future layoffs and provide the stability our schools need.

In addition, Paul’s work as a lawyer, where he advocates for communities against major corporations, speaks to his passion for standing up for what’s right. His care for our community runs deep, and I know he will bring this same drive to the Board of Education.

What truly stands out to me is Paul’s focus on building relationships. The connections he has made with his fellow law clerks and his dedication to the judge for whom we clerked, reflect his ability to connect and to maintain relationships with a wide variety of people. He knows that progress comes from collaboration, and as the only independent candidate, he will not be beholden to any particular group. Instead, he will work with every member of the Board to foster unity and ensure that our district is moving in the right direction.

I believe Paul Stephan is exactly the kind of leader we need right now. Please join me in voting for Paul on November 5. You can learn more about his campaign at stephanforboe.com.

Sincerely,

Greg Hoffman

Maplewood, NJ

