LETTER: Stephan’s Thoughtful Approach Will Bring Fresh Perspective to BOE

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Village Green invites voters to submit Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. See guidelines below.

To the Village Green,

I am writing to express my strong support for Paul Stephan, who is running for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this November. I have had the privilege of knowing Paul since 2013, when we both completed post-baccalaureate coursework at Seton Hall University and began our teaching careers—Paul in Orange Public School and myself in Newark Public Schools.

Over the years, I have seen firsthand Paul’s qualities as a collaborative, insightful, and dedicated professional. He values the relationships he builds and consistently ensures that the people in his life feel both seen and heard. His thoughtful approach to everything he undertakes makes him an invaluable asset to any team or cause.

In addition to his work in education, Paul has distinguished himself in the legal field, fighting against powerful corporations like ExxonMobil and Monsanto to protect our environment and advocate for the well-being of humanity. What stands out most to me about Paul is his unwavering belief in a better future—not just for himself, but for the children and communities he serves through his work.

Paul is also the only independent candidate in this race. His election would bring a fresh, community-centered perspective to the Board of Education, with his focus firmly on the needs of students, faculty, and staff. His vision represents an opportunity to unite all stakeholders in pursuit of collective well-being.

I am confident that Paul’s competence, enthusiasm, and genuine care for our community will make him an outstanding addition to the Board of Education. Please join me in supporting Paul Stephan on November 5.

Arielle J. Peterson

Buffalo, NY

Arielle J. Peterson is an educator and founder of Primary Hall Preparatory Charter School in Buffalo, NY.

Letters to the Editors guidelines: Village Green publishes Letters to the Editors in support of candidates. Publishing these letters is at the discretion of the editors. We do not publish letters attacking competing candidates or any person. We aim to publish as many letters as we receive; however, if there is a large volume of letters and they are received late in the race, we cannot guarantee that they will be posted. Letters to the Editors can be submitted to villagegreennj@gmail.com. Please send as a Word or Google document, not as a PDF. Letter writers should provide their name and place of residence (town and state). The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Fall 2024 election is Tuesday, October 29, at 5 p.m.