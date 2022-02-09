Maplewood Democratic Committee Votes to Reform Primary Ballot

On February 8, the Maplewood Democratic Committee overwhelming voted to, in effect, do away with the “county line” for primary elections, taking a distinctly progressive position in a statewide discussion on ballot reform.

MDC Chair Ian Grodman confirmed the decision, “Along with the prior outreach and education efforts we are making which were in the press release I sent previously, we are recommending that candidates for Maplewood Township Committee will appear on the same line on the ballot in the primary. We will continue to endorse candidates as well.”

Until now, only candidates endorsed by the MDC appeared on Line A — or the “county line” — on Democratic primary ballots. Those candidates share a line with endorsed party candidates in other county, state and national elections. Other Democratic candidates wishing to run in the primary were placed on other lines where the record of success is much lower, leading many non-endorsed candidates to decide not to run. The county line only exists in New Jersey and is the subject of a federal lawsuit (Conforti v. Hanlon), challenging its constitutionality.

Read Village Green’s previous reporting on the topic here:

‘We Can Do Better’ – Maplewood Democratic Committee Debates Changing Primary Process

After the MDC vote, Grodman elaborated, “Last night, after almost a year of research into additional ways to encourage more people to run for elected office, the Committee voted to recommend to the Essex County Clerk that all qualified candidates interested in running for Township Committee in the Democratic Primary each June appear on the same line on the voting ballot. We are proud of our work to include more people in this process and will continue to be a leader in engaging more people to consider and run for elected office.”

“The Maplewood Democratic Committee is continuing our efforts to engage more people in the process of running for and serving in elected office,” continued Grodman. “Over the years, we have reached out to the public about elections every year, and in this year, are expanding our efforts to educate potential candidates and the public generally about what is entailed in serving on and running for the Maplewood Township Committee.”

This story will be updated with further reaction.