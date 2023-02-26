Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Session for Potential Township Committee Candidates Feb. 27

The Maplewood Democratic Committee is hosting a virtual information session for potential candidates for the Maplewood Township Committee on February 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Those seeking an endorsement from the MDC for the June primary have until March 6 to submit a letter and resume. Find more information here.

Thus far, current Mayor Dean Dafis and TC member Vic DeLuca have declared their intention to seek the MDC’s endorsement and run for reelection. Two seats in the five-member TC are up for election this year. Terms are for three years.

This election season, the Primary is scheduled for June 6, 2023; the General Election is on November 7, 2023. In accordance with state election law, modified this year, candidates seeking to be on the June 6 primary ballot must file their petitions with the Township Clerk on or before March 27, 2023 .

From the Maplewood Democratic Committee:

Interested in serving your community? Join the Maplewood Democratic Committee for a virtual session on running as an MDC-endorsed candidate for the Township Committee on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.! Hear from past and present Township Committee Members and ask questions during the Q&A.

Check out our blog for more info: https://maplewooddemocrats.org/…/maplewood-dems-webinar…

Register here to attend: https://us06web.zoom.us/…/tZArcO-qqDwvEtWdbdu…