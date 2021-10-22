2021 General Election- Tuesday, November 2, 2021

2021 General Election is Tuesday, November 2nd from 6:00 am-8:00 pm. Please check your sample ballot to locate your polling location or access your polling location site by clicking HERE.

The Village Clerk’s office will be open on Election Day from 5:00 am-8:00 pm. For assistance, please call 973-378-7715 x7725.

In-Person Early Voting in New Jersey is here!

There will be in-person early voting locations that will be held Saturday, October 23rd through Sunday, October 31st. Early voting hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am-8:00 pm and Sunday, 10:00 am-6:00 pm. No appointment necessary. While there are several locations available for early voting for Essex County voters, the closet location to South Orange Village is listed below.  A full list of Essex County Voting Sites available HERE!

West Orange
New Education Center at South Mountain Recreation Complex
560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, NJ 0705

Important Dates For The Upcoming General Election on November 2, 2021:

  • October 12:

Deadline to Register to Vote for the General Election. Download New Jersey Voter Registration Application or Register to Vote online by clicking HERE. The Village Clerk’s Office will be holding a Late Night Voter Registration Drive Event for the General Election on October 12th , 2021; 4:30pm-9:00pm. If any residents need to newly register or make any changes to their registration, please visit our office!

  • October 23 – October 31:

In-Person Early Voting Period. Visit the Essex County Board of Elections website for a list of early voting sites.

  • October 26:

Deadline to apply for a Vote-by-Mail Ballot by Mail for General Election; see below additional information on Vote by Mail and ways to submit your completed Vote By Mail Ballot!

  • November 1 at 3:00 PM:

Deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at the Essex County Clerk’s office

  • November 2:

Election Day – Polls are open from 6:00 AM-8:00 PM

Anyone can Vote by Mail!

To get a Vote by Mail application, you may download it at www.essexclerk.com, or pick one up in person from South Orange Village Municipal offices; completed applications should be mailed directly to the Essex County Clerk.

Once Vote by Mail ballots are completed, they may be placed in in the Essex County Vote by Mail Drop Box right under the Gazebo at 56 Sloan Street. There are two free designated voter parking spaces, or mailed to the mail to the Essex County Clerk. If you choose to use the Drop Box, Vote By Mail Ballots are regularly picked up Essex County officials (the Drop Box is under video surveillance).

Where Is My Polling Location?

Prefer to vote in person and looking for your polling location? If so, please click HERE or see below:

Voting Districts Poll Site Address
District 1 Seton Hall University
Bethany Hall (Rm. A, B, C)		 400 South Orange Avenue
District 2
Marshall School
 262 Grove Street
District 3 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road
District 4 Our Lady of Sorrow Church
(Lower Level)		 172 Academy Street
(4th  Street Entrance)
District 6  South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road
District 7 Our Lady of Sorrow Church
(Lower Level)
172 Academy Street
(4th  Street Entrance)
District 8 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road
District 9 First Presbyterian & Trinity Church 111 Irvington Avenue
District 10 Marshall School 262 Grove Street
District 11 First Presbyterian & Trinity Church 111 Irvington Avenue
District 12 Seton Hall University
(Bethany Hall (Rm: A.B,C)		 400 South Orange Avenue
District 13 South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Road

Election Resources & News

Serve as an Essex County Board Worker or volunteer to be a Challenger.

New Voting machines in 2021 for Essex County! Please view the instructional video below.

Additional Election Questions?

Please call the South Orange Village Clerk’s Office with questions or concerns at 973-378-7715 x7725