“Early in person voting – first time in New Jersey – starts on Saturday,” said Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis at the October 19 Maplewood Township Committee meeting. “There are 10 different locations throughout the county that any registered voter is welcome to go to.”

While there is no early voting opportunity in Maplewood or South Orange, registered voters can visit the polls early in nearby towns including West Orange, Newark, Irvington, East Orange, Livingston and others. Early voting is open from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Township Clerk Liz Fritzen also noted that those who usually vote at Clinton Elementary School will be now be voting at Columbia High School.

South Orange Acting Village Clerk Ojetti E. Davis reports two polling location changes in South Orange: residents who vote at South Mountain Annex will move to Our Lady of Sorrows and the Seton Hall location is in Bethany Hall, the first building across from the security booth at the entrance.

Visit the websites for Maplewood Township and South Orange Village for a complete list of polling sites.

The deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot is October 26, 2021. Ballots must be postmarked by November 2 or dropped off at a ballot box in Maplewood (1618 Springfield Avenue, outside of police headquarters) or South Orange (under the Gazebo at 56 Sloan Street) at any time before or by 8:00 pm on November 2. Ballot boxes will not be located at polling sites.

From the Township of Maplewood:

Three choices:

Vote by Mail

In-person early voting – new

Election day voting at your polling site

Vote by Mail (VBM)



The deadline to apply for a VBM ballot is October 26, 2021. Apply for one at essexboardofelections.com/forms-resources

If mailed , completed VBMs must be postmarked by November 2

, completed VBMs must be postmarked by November 2 If not mailed, drop off completed VBM in Maplewood’s secure ballot drop box located at 1618 Springfield Ave (outside of Police Headquarters) at any time before or by 8:00 pm on November 2; other secure ballot drop boxes throughout Essex County may be found here: https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/2021-General-Election-Voting-EssexCo.pdf

located at 1618 Springfield Ave (outside of Police Headquarters) at any time before or by 8:00 pm on November 2; other secure ballot drop boxes throughout Essex County may be found here: https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/2021-General-Election-Voting-EssexCo.pdf Completed VBMs will not be accepted at in-person early voting or on election day polling sites

In-person early voting – NEW

All registered voters have the option of in-person early voting at ANY of Essex County’s early voting locations from October 23 through October 31, 2021, 10:00 am to 8:00pm, except Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

of Essex County’s early voting locations The ten in-person early voting locations may be found here (there isn’t one in Maplewood): https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/2021-General-Election-Voting-EssexCo.pdf

Election Day voting at your polling place:

Polling Sites Districts

Maplewood Municipal Building 1,3,6

The Woodland 7,8,2,17

Maplewood Community Center 9,11,12,21

Maplewood OEM Building 13,14

Columbia High School (Cafeteria-Parker Avenue) 4,10,16,22

Prospect Presbyterian Church 5,15,19,20

*Note – Districts 7 and 8 votes at The Woodland

*Note – Districts 4,10,16,22 Vote at Columbia High School not Clinton School

*For those who vote by mail: Ballot Box Available at 1618 Springfield Avenue (Maplewood Police and Court Building)

Ballot Boxes will NOT be available at polling sites. Voters are encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding face coverings while in the polling place. However, entry into the polling location cannot be denied for not wearing a face covering.

From South Orange Village Township: