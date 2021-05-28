Maplewood Primary Election is Tuesday, June 8; Adams & Cripe Running Unopposed

Two seats are up this year on the Maplewood Township Committee. Incumbent Nancy Adams is running with newcomer Jamaine Cripe for the Democratic nomination. They are unopposed in their primary. In addition, no Republican has filed to run in the Republican primary.

Primary Day is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. This is a primarily vote-in-person election, not a vote-by-mail election.

See polling places and hours below.

Tuesday, June 1 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail, and June 7 at 3 pm is the deadline to deliver a ballot to the Essex County Clerk’s office.

The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Find out more about voter registration here.