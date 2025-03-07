Meet the Local Candidate Seeking the Maplewood Democratic Committee’s Endorsement

The Maplewood Democratic Committee has announced that Jane Collins-Golding, currently serving as MDC District 9 leader, is seeking the endorsement of the MDC for her candidacy for Maplewood Township Committee.

Per her Facebook profile, Collins-Golding is also Co-founder/Chair at New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at Ambarella Beauty, CEO & Founder at Feed2000, and a former Trustee at Isaiah House.

The MDC will host a Meet the Candidate Seeking Endorsement event featuring Collins-Golding on Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnet Avenue, or via zoom.

Collins-Golding is seeking to run in the Democratic primary on June 10. The general election is November 4, 2025.

One TC seat is up for election this year. That seat is currently occupied by former Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel, who announced in February that she would not seek reelection. The TC is made up of five members, each serving a three-year term. The TC members caucus annual to choose the mayor and deputy mayor from amongst the TC’s members.

The deadline to file a petition to be on the primary ballot — as a Republican or Democrat — is March 24, 2025.

Read the press release from the MDC here:

This is an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of Ms. Collins-Colding, to let her know what is important to you and to your neighbors, and ask hers how she intend to address those concerns.

For those who cannot attend in person, this meeting will be livestreamed on Zoom, as well as recorded and shared on our YouTube channel.

Click Here to Register on Zoom

We look forward to seeing you this Monday at 7:00 PM at the Maplewood Senior Center at 106 Burnet Ave., Maplewood, right next door to the DeHart Community Center (or on Zoom)!