Nubia DuVall Wilson: Candidate for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

Six community members have filed to run for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Regina Eckert, Nubia DuVall Wilson, Bill Gifford, Johanna Wright, Will Meyer and Ritu Pancholy. Terms are for three years. Election day is November 8, 2022. Village Green invites all candidates to submit statements for posting. Below is a statement from Nubia DuVall Wilson.

BOE Candidate Statement from Business Owner, Communications Expert & Mental Health Advocate Nubia DuVall Wilson

Today I announce my candidacy for the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Board of Education. I have been a resident of South Orange since November 2011, and I am raising two children who are at South Mountain Elementary. After spending many years in the communications industry in New York City, from working at Real Simple magazine to promoting household name brands at public relations and marketing agencies, I launched my own consulting agency, Cielo Consulting, in September 2015. Since then, I have supported several organizations and small businesses nationwide and in South Orange/Maplewood, including the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race and South Orange Downtown.

I am also an advocate for mental health and survivors of abuse. As someone who has endured trauma in childhood into adulthood, I am empathetic to the unique emotional needs of children and how their environment will affect all parts of their lives as they age.

I also have experience as a teacher. Inspired by my mother, who was a high school English teacher in D.C. and Ecuador, I moved to Taipei, Taiwan after college to teach English. I quickly rose through the ranks to become the head teacher of an adult school, where my responsibilities included increasing student enrollment through programming, public relations, marketing and events.

I am running for the Board of Education because my professional skill set can enhance the accountability, communications and productivity of the Board. Collaboration and the spirit of teamwork have always been integral parts of my work ethic. Each member of the BOE is important and many voices and ideas are needed to problem solve and cultivate a thriving school district. I am excited to contribute to the BOE’s ongoing efforts to sustain and grow a child-centric, integrated and effective school environment for all students.