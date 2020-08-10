SOMA Action Announces 2020 General Election Endorsements

From SOMA Action:

SOMA Action, the South Orange/Maplewood-based grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change, announces its official endorsements for the upcoming general election in November.

After careful deliberations by the Endorsements Committee and a vote of the Sustaining Members (those who have contributed $20 or more in the past year), the group voted overwhelmingly (97 percent in favor, 3 percent opposed) to endorse the following slate of candidates:

President: Joe Biden

Senate: Mark Kelly (Arizona), Sara Gideon (Maine), Cal Cunningham (North Carolina)

House: Amy Kennedy (NJ CD-2), Andy Kim (NJ CD-3), Tom Malinowski, (NJ CD7)

“Candidates were selected based on races in which our efforts can have the biggest impact,” said SOMA Action President Ritu Pancholy. “We identified candidates whose policies align with our progressive politics, including environmental protections, affordable health care and gun safety among other important issues.”

SOMA Action is mobilizing volunteers to support each of these candidates through a variety of efforts from now through November 3, starting with the “Vanquish the Villains” Campaign, aimed at defeating GOP Senators Susan Collins, Martha McSally and Thom Tillis. Community members can join the effort by registering here.

For more information, contact [email protected]