South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Candidates to Meet in 3 Debates: Oct. 10, 25 & 27

The five candidates running for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will meet in three debates or forums this month, it has been announced.

The first forum will take place on Monday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. at 525 Academy Street in Maplewood (the BOE meeting room) and will be hosted by the League of Women Voters and Presidents Council of the PTAs/HSAs of South Orange and Maplewood. A livestream option will also be available. See details below in a press release.

The next forum will take place on Tuesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race . More details to come as the date draws nearer.

The final announced forum will be held on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. and will be hosted by the Hilton Neighborhood Association. HNA President Mary Boehner reported in an announcement in September: "This year's meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 7:30 pm. We have not yet worked out all of the details but we hope to meet in person at DeHart Community Center. If not, the meeting will be on Zoom. If it is at DeHart, the HNA will require masks for the audience."

Five community members are vying for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Regina Eckert, Nubia Wilson, Bill Gifford, Will Meyer and Ritu Pancholy. Terms are for three years. Election day is November 8, 2022; read more here.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The South Orange-Maplewood School District Presidents Council and League of Women Voters will jointly present a 2022 Board of Education Candidate Debate at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 in the District Meeting Room at 525 Academy Street, Maplewood.

The debate will include the five candidates who are currently vying for three-year terms on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Regina Eckert, Bill Gifford, Will Meyer, Ritu Pancholy, and Nubia Wilson. There are three open seats on the nine-member board. The debate may include questions on topics such as curriculum, equity and inclusion, special

education, communication, and safety and security. It will be moderated by Cathy Kazan of the Wayne League of Women Voters. A livestream option will also be available. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8.