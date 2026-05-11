South Orange, Maplewood Clerks’ Offices to Stay Open for Late Night Voter Registration May 12

If you haven’t registered to vote for the primary election taking place on June 2, you can still do it in South Orange and Maplewood through Tuesday night.

The clerks’ offices in both towns will be open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 until 9 p.m. for residents to register to vote, on what is the last day to register for the primary.

The June 2 primary will include the race for NJ Congressional District 11, where there are four Democratic candidates running and an unopposed Republican running for a chance to run for the seat vacated by Governor Mikie Sherrill, now held by Analilia Mejia since the special election held April. 15. The other Democratic candidates are Joseph B. Lewis, Donald Cresitello and Justin Strickland. On the Republican ballot, Joe Hathaway is running unopposed.)

Other races in the June 2 primary include the race for Essex County Executive; County Commissioners, where former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deb Engel is running in a contested primary against five other candidates for four seats; and the Maplewood Township Committee, where Vic De Luca, Martin Ceperley and John Sullivan are vying for two open seats (there is no candidate in the Republican primary).

Residents wishing to vote by mail may get an application from the Village and Township clerks’ offices. Applications must be submitted at least 7 days before Election Day.

Early voting starts May 26 and runs through May 31. Registered voters can vote in person at any early voting location.

For more Election information, including the locations for Early Voting and the secure ballot drop box, visit either the election page on the South Orange Village website or at the election page on the Maplewood Township website.