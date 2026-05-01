‘Growing Coalition’ of Essex County Leaders Endorse Deb Engel for Commissioner At Large

Former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deb Engel is running for one of four at-large seats on the Essex County Commission in a contested primary. Primary day is June 2. Engel sought the Essex County Democrat Committee’s endorsement at their March 20 convention but did not receive it. She is now running under the Essex County Reform Democrats banner. Engel held her official campaign launch at Pallet Brewing Company in Maplewood on March 22. Read her campaign press release here. From the Deb Engel for Essex County Commissioner-at-Large campaign:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Deb Engel, a candidate for Essex County Commissioner At Large, has announced the support of a broad coalition of current and former elected officials and community leaders from across Essex County, reflecting growing momentum for independent leadership in county government.

Engel is running with Essex Reform Democrats to bring an independent voice to Essex County government and focus on county-wide issues including affordability.

The current and former elected leaders endorsing Engel include:

Sheena Collum, Mayor of South Orange

Frank McGehee, Former Maplewood Mayor

Nancy Adams, Maplewood Township Committeeman & Former Mayor

Patricia Canning, South Orange Councilwoman

Jennifer Greenberg, South Orange Councilmember

Bill Haskins, South Orange Councilmember

Summer Jones, South Orange Councilwoman

Olivia Lewis-Chang, South Orange Councilmember

Hannah Zollman, South Orange Councilwoman

Tracy Toler-Phillips, Bloomfield Councilwoman At-Large

Nutley Democratic Action including President Laura Valente

Local leaders pointed to Engel’s collaborative leadership style and commitment to results.

“I am proud to offer my full support to Deb Engel for County Commissioner At Large,” said Collum. “Deb has a remarkable ability to bridge gaps and work collaboratively with diverse stakeholders to get things done. She doesn’t just identify problems; she builds the coalitions necessary to solve them. Deb brings fresh, innovative ideas that are exactly what our county needs. Her unwavering dedication to our community is evident in everything she touches, from supporting local small businesses to advocating for sustainable growth. Deb Engel is a tireless leader who leads with heart and intelligence, and I know she will be a transformative voice for all of us at the county level.”

Other leaders emphasized Engel’s independence and focus on affordability. “I am proud to endorse Deb because she is the independent, ethical leader Essex County needs,” said Toler-Phillips. “With proven executive experience as a former Maplewood Deputy Mayor, Deb understands how to manage complex budgets and navigate local government without being beholden to anyone but the people. By prioritizing shared services, eliminating bureaucratic silos, and focusing on taxpayer affordability, Deb will ensure that the voice of the people always comes first in Essex County.”

“Deb has a ONE community mindset – championing a service agreement between Maplewood and South Orange for public health services ensuring that all residents have access to critical health benefits,” said McGehee. “Deb is an advocate for communicating information to residents – creating opportunities such as a new Public Information department for Maplewood.”

Engel said the growing coalition reflects a shared desire for change at the county level.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of such dedicated public servants and community leaders,” said Engel. “This coalition reflects what our campaign is all about: bringing people together across Essex County to demand an independent, accountable voice in county government. Together, we can make that happen.”

Engel is running as part of the Essex Reform Democrats, a coalition committed to rooting out insider politics and delivering real results for Essex County’s 850,000 residents. Learn more at debengelforessex.com and essexreform.org.