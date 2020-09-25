VIDEO: Election 2020 Q&A with Essex County Clerk Durkin & Maplewood Mayor McGehee

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

The November 2020 Election is just 40 days away.

Last week I met with Chris Durkin, Essex County Clerk regarding What You Need to Know to Vote in the November 3rd Election

Thank you to the SOMATV team – Dustin, Larry and Ben for your tremendous work on this program/ Voting PSA and Q&A

General Election Information

Election conducted primarily through vote-by-mail ballots. All registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots will begin to be mailed no later than September 28th. Ballots must be returned by Nov. 3rd, either by mail (postmarked by 11/03), by depositing it in a local secure ballot drop box (by 8 p.m. on 11/03), or by handing it directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Nov. 3rd (signature required). All ballots sent are real ballots. Sample ballots can be viewed at essexclerk.com . If the County rejects a ballot, a letter will be sent to the voter stating the reason and the voter will be given an opportunity to fix the defect. Ballots will be able to be tracked at essexclerk.com (name required) and elections.nj.gov (voter ID required). Voting at a polling location will be by a paper provisional ballot. All individuals with disabilities will have access to an ADA-conforming voting machine. To check if you are registered, go to elections.nj.gov and click the “Am I Registered?” link.

