VIDEO: Election 2020 Q&A with Essex County Clerk Durkin & Maplewood Mayor McGehee

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:
The November 2020 Election is just 40 days away.
Last week I met with Chris Durkin, Essex County Clerk regarding What You Need to Know to Vote in the November 3rd Election
Thank you to the SOMATV team – Dustin, Larry and Ben for your tremendous work on this program/ Voting PSA and Q&A
General Election Information
- Election conducted primarily through vote-by-mail ballots.
- All registered voters will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot.
- Ballots will begin to be mailed no later than September 28th.
- Ballots must be returned by Nov. 3rd, either by mail (postmarked by 11/03), by depositing it in a local secure ballot drop box (by 8 p.m. on 11/03), or by handing it directly to a poll worker at a polling place on Nov. 3rd (signature required).
- All ballots sent are real ballots. Sample ballots can be viewed at essexclerk.com.
- If the County rejects a ballot, a letter will be sent to the voter stating the reason and the voter will be given an opportunity to fix the defect.
- Ballots will be able to be tracked at essexclerk.com (name required) and elections.nj.gov(voter ID required).
- Voting at a polling location will be by a paper provisional ballot.
- All individuals with disabilities will have access to an ADA-conforming voting machine.
- To check if you are registered, go to elections.nj.gov and click the “Am I Registered?” link.
- Deadline for voter registration – for first time voters, change of name or address, or change of signature is October 13th. Online voter registration is live at elections.nj.gov.
- The Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk will be open on October 13th from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the last day of voter registration.