After CNN called the U.S. Presidential election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris late this morning, many Maplewood residents — who voted overwhelmingly for the Biden/Harris ticket – headed for Maplewood Village to celebrate.

Most did so by driving their cars through the Village, displaying Biden/Harris signs and American flags, while honking their horns and shouting to passersby who cheered them from the sidewalk.

Video courtesy of Marilyn Joyce Lehren: