VIDEO: SOMA Action Hosts Sole NJ 28th Assembly Democratic Primary Debate

Garnet Hall, Frank McGehee and Cleopatra Tucker — the three Democratic candidates vying for two seats to represent the 28th legislative district in the New Jersey Assembly — fielded questions on topics ranging from abortion rights to clean energy, racial justice, ballot reform, integration, freedom to learn, transgender rights, gun control and more, in an fast-paced, jam-packed and informative 90-minute forum hosted by SOMA Action on May 16.
Primary day is June 6, 2023.
Watch:
Read more here:
- Candidates for 28th Assembly Seat — McGehee, Hall & Tucker — to Meet in Virtual Debate May 16
- Assemblywoman Mila Jasey Endorses Hall for NJ Assembly 28th District
- SOMEA Teachers Union Announces Support for Frank McGehee for NJ Assembly 28th District
- McGehee: Trenton Needs Change and Experienced Leadership
- Assembly Candidates Cleo Tucker & Garnet Hall: ‘NJ Elections Transparency Act Is Not Good Gov’t’
- Former Mayor Frank McGehee & Maplewood Dem Vice Chair Garnet Hall Declare Runs for NJ Assembly Seat
- Maplewood Dem Committee Vice Chair Garnet Hall Announces Candidacy for NJ 28th State Assembly Seat