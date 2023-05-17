VIDEO: SOMA Action Hosts Sole NJ 28th Assembly Democratic Primary Debate

Garnet Hall, Frank McGehee and Cleopatra Tucker — the three Democratic candidates vying for two seats to represent the 28th legislative district in the New Jersey Assembly — fielded questions on topics ranging from abortion rights to clean energy, racial justice, ballot reform, integration, freedom to learn, transgender rights, gun control and more, in an fast-paced, jam-packed and informative 90-minute forum hosted by SOMA Action on May 16.

Primary day is June 6, 2023.

Watch:

Read more here: