Electrify SOMA Says NJ Community Solar Program Provides ‘Geniune Savings’

Rising energy costs are on everyone’s mind these days, and for good reason. In the past year, electricity rates have gone up by about 30%. More recently, gas prices have skyrocketed past $4.00 per gallon. SOMA and New Jersey may be buffeted by outside market forces, but at least in the case of electricity, we have one very effective way to roll back costs: Welcome to Community Solar.

New Jersey’s Community Solar Program is trustworthy, established and regulated by the State of New Jersey. It is available to all residents, renters and homeowners alike and contributes to the buildout of in-state solar projects. Residents subscribe to a portion of a large-scale solar project in a nearby community, so no installation is required at your home. Best of all signing up is quick and costs nothing. Savings will show up on your PSE&G bill each month without further effort.

Electrify SOMA is a local volunteer group dedicated to helping neighbors save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They would like to help you capture the potential of Community Solar for your home.

But why should you consider Community Solar?

Upon activation, you will save between 20% and 45% on your annual electricity costs! This is not like those insurance commercials we have seen for years that claim hefty savings. This program is designed and regulated by the NJ Board of Public Utilities to allow you to purchase clean, abundant, and low-cost solar energy without expensive, complicated installations on your home.

“When it comes to Community Solar, it is shocking that more people don’t know about it” says Joe Gonzalez, a volunteer with Electrify SOMA. “Many of us are aware that you can choose to purchase your electricity supply from third-party suppliers, many of which offer savings but can seem like a scam. The difference with Community Solar is that you are purchasing solar energy by subscribing to solar panels that have been installed in neighboring communities, such as warehouses in Union, Newark, and Jersey City. Solar energy is among the cheapest forms of electricity, period. That is why Community Solar can offer savings up to 45%”

First come first served

The state of New Jersey has authorized Community Solar projects with a capacity to serve over 450,000 households in the next three years. Customers are enrolled as projects are brought online but subscriptions fill up fast. Electrify SOMA has researched available projects as of early April 2026. One company, Solar Simplified, a provider of Community Solar with a new project in Union, is offering extraordinary 45% savings on PSEG’s electricity rates and is expected to start showing savings on bills by late spring. This project is filling up rapidly with some slots still available for moderate-income households. They have additional projects coming online in early summer that are open to subscribers of all income levels. Visit Solar Simplified’s website at www.solarsimplified.com, or call them at (888) 420-9831

Other companies, notably Solar Landscape (https://solarlandscape.com/community-solar/), are scheduled to have projects coming online later this year. A full list can be found at https://cleanenergy.nj.gov/programs/solar/community-solar-for-subscribers

Here are some other quick facts about Community Solar:

The savings are real, and they last until you end your subscription.

Community Solar is available for renters and homeowners alike, anyone who pays a PSE&G electricity bill

No need to install anything at your home.

Your enrollment helps pay for the installation of solar at a remote location and contributes to New Jersey’s clean energy independence

There are no upfront costs to subscribe: every month, substantially reduced charges completely replace part or most of the PSE&G electricity costs that you would otherwise owe.

The subscription is integrated into your current PSEG electric bill. There are no separate invoices to pay. The power produced by your Community Solar subscription appears as a credit on your bill.

The amount of solar you subscribe to is based on your home’s average usage. If you use less than what the solar panels assigned to you produce, you can bank credit to offset use in future months.

Since you are subscribing to space on real solar arrays, availability is limited.

Providers may start signing residents up for subscriptions while the solar projects are under development, so there may be a waiting period.

To support those who most need relief from high electricity prices, Community Solar projects are required to enroll half of their subscribers with low or moderate annual incomes (defined as annual household income less than $104,200 for 4-person households, $83,400 for 2-person households, and $73,950 for single-person households). Several thousand households in SOMA will qualify.

Electrify SOMA has resources to help you quickly and easily choose a better energy future

Community Solar is just one of many options you have for saving money and reducing emissions. For much more information about electrifying your home, check out ElectrifySOMA.org. Sign up for a one-on-one session with an Electrify SOMA volunteer willing to share their experiences with Community Solar and other electrification measures. They will be happy to help you through the decision-making process.

Electrify SOMA is supported by the Environmental Commission of South Orange, the Environmental Advisory Committee of Maplewood, and a team of volunteers dedicated to electrifying SOMA.