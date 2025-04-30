EnvironmentSouth Orange

Gas Powered Leaf Blowers Prohibited in South Orange May 1-Sept. 30

by The Village Green

The seasonal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers — which became South Orange law in 2022 — goes into effect on May 1.

South Orange’s annual seasonal prohibition on the use of gas powered leaf blowers begins Thursday, May 1.

The South Orange Village Council voted in 2022 to pass a seasonal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, as well as set year-round hours of operations for all leaf blowers.

According to the Village website, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, for any purpose, is strictly prohibited beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 1 up to September 30 at 11:59 p.m. of each year.

Electric leaf blowers are permitted during the following times:

  • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The website says to “inform your landscaper or groundskeepers” of the ordinance because violations may come at a cost. “Any homeowner, property owner, homeowners association, managing agent or other such managing entity, landscaper, commercial entity and/or individual operator who violates, or allows any other to violate, the provisions of this Chapter may be subject to fines.”

The fines are as follows:

1) First Offense, $500

2) Second Offense, $1,000

3) For a third or subsequent offense, $1,000, and the violator will be subject to prohibition to operate a leaf blower within South Orange Village.

Read more here: South Orange Passes Seasonal Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers, April 25, 2022

