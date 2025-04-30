Gas Powered Leaf Blowers Prohibited in South Orange May 1-Sept. 30

South Orange’s annual seasonal prohibition on the use of gas powered leaf blowers begins Thursday, May 1.

The South Orange Village Council voted in 2022 to pass a seasonal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, as well as set year-round hours of operations for all leaf blowers.

According to the Village website, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, for any purpose, is strictly prohibited beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 1 up to September 30 at 11:59 p.m. of each year.

Electric leaf blowers are permitted during the following times:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The website says to “inform your landscaper or groundskeepers” of the ordinance because violations may come at a cost. “Any homeowner, property owner, homeowners association, managing agent or other such managing entity, landscaper, commercial entity and/or individual operator who violates, or allows any other to violate, the provisions of this Chapter may be subject to fines.”

The fines are as follows:

1) First Offense, $500

2) Second Offense, $1,000

3) For a third or subsequent offense, $1,000, and the violator will be subject to prohibition to operate a leaf blower within South Orange Village.

Read more here: South Orange Passes Seasonal Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers, April 25, 2022