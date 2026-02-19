South Orange Village Hopes to Break Ground on Cameron Courts Renovation Project in March

South Orange Village officials are hoping to break ground on the Cameron Area Recreation Project to improve the long-overgrown tennis courts sometime in March, weather permitting.

Council Member Summer Jones updated the Village Council about the project’s timeline at the Council’s February 9 meeting.

“We had a pre-construction meeting, and we’re looking to start — the hope is by March,” she said. “Again, there’s a lot of snow on the ground. The hope is by March with a late fall completion.”

The recreation renovation project, funded in part by a $1 million Green Acres grant, will include paddle tennis and pickleball courts, basketball half courts, a rain garden, a children’s garden, fitness stations, picnic areas and a natural grass lawn.

The grant from New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is expected to cover more than half of the the projected $1.8M cost of improvements to the Cameron Field Recreation Area.