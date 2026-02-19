EnvironmentRecreationSouth Orange

South Orange Village Hopes to Break Ground on Cameron Courts Renovation Project in March

by Laura Griffin

The recreation renovation project, funded in part by a $1 million Green Acres grant, will include paddle tennis and pickleball courts, basketball half courts, a rain garden, a children's garden, fitness stations, picnic areas and a natural grass lawn.

South Orange Village officials are hoping to break ground on the Cameron Area Recreation Project to improve the long-overgrown tennis courts sometime in March, weather permitting.

Council Member Summer Jones updated the Village Council about the project’s timeline at the Council’s February 9 meeting.

“We had a pre-construction meeting, and we’re looking to start — the hope is by March,” she said. “Again, there’s a lot of snow on the ground. The hope is by March with a late fall completion.”

The recreation renovation project, funded in part by a $1 million Green Acres grant, will include paddle tennis and pickleball courts, basketball half courts, a rain garden, a children’s garden, fitness stations, picnic areas and a natural grass lawn.

The grant from New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is expected to cover more than half of the the projected $1.8M cost of improvements to the Cameron Field Recreation Area.

Cameron tennis courts as they appeared in February 2026. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

