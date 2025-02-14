Seton Hall Hosts Graduate Open House Feb. 22

Seton Hall University will host its Graduate Open House on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 10 a.m. in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus at 400 South Orange Avenue.

Prospective students will have the chance to discover more than 140 innovative graduate degree and certificate programs in the high-demand fields of business, communication, applied physics and engineering, international relations, education, counseling, healthcare administration, occupational therapy, law, nursing, data science, social work, nonprofit management and more.

Attendees will be able to engage with the University’s faculty, current students and alumni, to hear about the academic and professional benefits of Seton Hall’s graduate offerings across multiple schools and on its three campuses. To meet the needs and time constraints of graduate students, Seton Hall provides perspective students with numerous full- or part-time study offerings on campus, online and hybrid.

The Open House will feature program-specific breakout sessions led by multiple schools, including the College of Arts and Sciences; Stillman School of Business; College of Human Development, Culture, and Media; College of Nursing; School of Health and Medical Sciences; and the School of Diplomacy and International Relations.

In addition to learning about academic programs, attendees can tour the beautiful South Orange campus, including the newly renovated University Center, and experience first-hand the labs and facilities that will support their studies at the University.

Schedule

10 a.m. – Noon: Welcome and general graduate fair

10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Campus tours

11 – 11:45 a.m.: Student Support Services presentation

Noon – 1 p.m.: Academic breakout sessions

“A graduate degree from Seton Hall increases an individual’s adaptability to changing markets and technologies — whether they are seasoned professionals looking to advance their career or undergraduate students eager to continue their education,” said Associate Provost for Academic and Graduate Affairs, Christopher Cuccia, Ed.D. “Our Graduate Open House is a unique opportunity because of its personalized nature, where prospective students can engage with members of the University community.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit Graduate Open House or contact the Office of Graduate Affairs at (973) 275-9892 and [email protected]