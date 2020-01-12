Bistro d’Azur to Host 5-Course Meal and Wine Pairing on January 23

From Bistro d’Azur

Bistro d’Azur, South Orange’s newest fine dining establishment, located at 14 Academy Street, will host a Rhone Wine Chef’s Pairing Dinner on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with an elegant five-course meal featuring wine pairings from the Rhone region and made in the Rhone style. The special menu will also highlight products from Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils.

The dinner courses will include: Scallop with sunchoke puree, crispy brussels sprout, and Hudson Valley sunflower black truffle oil. Foie Gras with roasted chestnut, shaved jamon, cherry grappa compote, brioche and Hudson Valley raspberry vinegar. Fromage Banon with Catskill wildflower raw honey, pistachio, sea salt, apricot and Bread Stand baguette. Lamb Shank with red wine redux, mushroom gratin, and epinards. Rhone Poached Pear with crème anglaise, chocolate, and toasted almonds. Special diets will be accommodated with advanced request.

Tickets are $99 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Please note that food and wine will be billed separately in partnership with our wine supplier. Reservation can be made by visiting www.bistrodazur.com or by calling Bistro d’Azur at 973-327-9725. Space is limited.

About Bistro d’Azur

Bistro d’Azur pays homage to the culture and cuisine of Southern France using the freshest locally sourced ingredients to express the diverse flavors of the Cote d’Azur and the entire Mediterranean region; based in classic French style and technique with influences from Spain, Greece, Northern Africa, and the Middle East.