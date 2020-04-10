Local Farm Delivers Organic Produce to Your Doorstep, Helping Residents in COVID-19 Crisis

From Profeta Farms:

As residents struggle to get fresh produce while adhering to social distancing guidance, local farms across the country are stepping up to help. In New Jersey, Profeta Farms is now delivering pure, certified organic food for free–as long as your order is for $50.00 or more–to Chatham, Madison, Maplewood, Millburn, Short Hills, Livingston, South Orange, Summit, and West Orange. The deliveries are contact-free. Residents from these towns can visit the website ProfetaFarms.com and choose the Shop tab to place an order. Orders can also be placed for in-store pick-up for all customers.

Located in Hunterdon County, Profeta Farms is owned by Paul Profeta, who grew up in Maplewood Township. Paul said, “By expanding our home delivery service, we hope to connect more people in New Jersey with healthy food and less stress. We want to revolutionize the way people eat while being a leader for community health and greater transparency in the food system.”

Customers can buy all their food — beef, pork, chicken, eggs, dairy and every variety of produce — all grown on Profeta Farms and all certified organic, pesticide free, herbicide free, non-GMO and with no additives of any sort. Orders are taken online, with no minimum amount required. Delivery is free for orders over $50.00.

Fred Profeta, the former Maplewood Township Mayor and brother to Paul Profeta said, “Now more than ever, we should all try to eat healthy food and limit our trips to the grocery store.” He added, “Moving forward, I hope we can come together and put more focus on local and sustainable systems of growing, manufacturing and distributing food.” Fred Profeta is well versed in sustainability issues; for more than thirty-years, he has been leading sustainability programs and was one of the founders of the Sustainable Jersey program.

HOME DELIVERY (Chatham, Madison, Maplewood, Millburn, Short Hills, Livingston, South Orange, Summit and West Orange)

Visit here. Click: Shop

There is no minimum amount required for an order. Order anytime day or night.

Delivery is free for orders over $50. There is a $9.99 delivery charge for orders under $50.

Orders are delivered to your doorstep in an ice-cooled insulated box. The box will be left by the door. The box can be recycled or returned to Profeta Farms after the delivery.

Orders are delivered Monday and Thursday between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm for Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn, Short Hills, Livingston, and West Orange. Deliveries to Summit, Chatham, and Madison will be made on Tuesday and Friday.

Orders need at least 12 hours to be prepared for delivery. For example, if an order is placed on Sunday at 10:00 pm, it will be delivered Monday between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. If an order is placed on Monday at 7:00 am, it will be delivered Thursday between 3:00 and 6:00 pm.

IN-STORE PICKUP

There is no minimum amount required for a pickup order and there are no fees.

Orders are packed in an ice-cooled insulated box. The box can be recycled or returned to Profeta Farms the next time you visit.

Orders can be picked up Wednesday through Sunday in half-hour time slots between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Orders need a 3-hour lead time to be prepared. An order placed at 7:00 am on Wednesday can be picked up at 10:00 am the same day.