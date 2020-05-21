Maplewood Farmer’s Market Returns — with New Safety Rules & New Location —June 1

Maplewood’s Farmers Market is returning on Monday, June 1 — but with new safety rules and a new location at Yale Corner (Springfield Avenue and Yale Street).

On May 18, Maplewood Township Committee member Nancy Adams announced the changes that she had been working with Township Asst. Administrator Glenn Michalowski and other township staff.

“We’re trying to make sure there is enough room for people to be able to shop and maintain social distancing,” said Adams.

Township Administrator Sonia Alveiros added, “We’re working on signage for the crosswalks” to ensure pedestrian safety.

“No one will be admitted without wearing a mask,” said Adams.

Mayor Frank McGehee underscored that requirement: “When you are patronizing our businesses, and we really want you to do that, you must have a mask. This is not walking down the street. Thank you, Ms. Adams.”

Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis further clarified, “When we say face mask, we mean face covering. Let’s reserve medical grade masks for frontline first responders.”

Adams further explained that there would be controlled entry and exit, and shopping would be restricted to one person per family. Vendors will be the only ones touching products.

“We’re trying to get this up and running in a safe manner,” said Adams. “In the meantime, we need to be fluid and flexible with the rules … seeing what works from week to week.”

“It’s not a socializing event any more. You’re going there to shop and get your fresh produce, so just be cognizant of that.”

Current rules are listed below and will be posted weekly at the market, which takes place Monday, 2-7 p.m. June 1 through the fall.

From the Township of Maplewood:

The Maplewood Farmers’ Market returns on June 1st. Make sure to check out the new rules to keep us all safe from coronavirus.



Our vendors offer:

Jersey Fresh fruits and Vegetables

Pickles and Olives

Breads

Pastries and Preserves

Cheese

Prepared Foods

“On the Go” gluten-free meals

Nuts and dried fruit

