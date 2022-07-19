Over 15 Restaurants and Food Businesses to Participate in Summit’s 13th Annual Restaurant Week

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. will host Summit’s 13th Annual Restaurant Week from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 31. Over 15 restaurants and food shops will offer prix fixe menus and specials. A continually updated list of participating establishments and their menus/specials is available on summitdowntown.org. Restaurant Week is the perfect time to visit that restaurant you’ve been wanting to try! Participants will be offering a range of promotions including lunch deals, all day menus, dinner and some retail specials.

Summit Street Sounds will continue on Thursdays & Fridays, during Summit Restaurant Week. Live music will fill the streets from 5-8pm. Many downtown restaurants offer expanded outdoor dining with the closure of Maple Street and additional parklets. Al fresco dining and live music set the stage for a perfect evening in Summit!

NEW this year! Restaurant Week Dining Dash! Save your receipts and enter to win a selection of gift cards/certificates from participating restaurants. Enter to win at https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/restaurant-week. Three winners will be chosen.

Participating Restaurants and shops offering specials – Ani Ramen, BarBacoa, Blossom Asian Bistro, Brownie Points Bakery, Doria’s Pizza, Fin Raw Bar & Restaurant, Fiorino Restaurant & Bar, Huntley Taverne, La Foccaccia, La Pastaria, Patrice & Paul Olive Oils, Piattino, Pizza Vita, Roots Steakhouse, Summit House, The Office Tavern & Grill, The Wine List of Summit, Tito’s Burritos & Wings, Winberie’s Restaurant

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.