Slow Food Northern NJ to Host Clean Food Fair at the Woodland on Sunday, February 11

From Slow Food Northern NJ:

On Feb. 11, 2024, Slow Food Northern NJ celebrates good, clean and fair food for all at The Woodland (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ).

From 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., the public is welcome to meet local farmers and food artisans and to stock up on the best of local, sustainably-produced foods.

It is also the chapter’s most important fundraiser of the year. A suggested donation of $3 at the door goes to Slow Food Northern NJ’s school and community garden fund. Supporting local (including urban) farmers, providing low-income families in our area with access to fresh vegetables and teaching kids about gardening and nutrition are at the foundation of Slow Food’s mission. Donations are accepted via cash, check or Venmo @SlowFoodNNJ (under “Charities”). Slow Food Northern NJ is a chapter of Slow Food USA, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Representatives of the chapter will be present for anyone wishing to learn more, to get involved or to become a small business supporter.

We are grateful to the Township of Maplewood, NJ for their many years of support of this event.

Come Hungry! And ready to meet these food artisans and community organizations:

Bobolink Dairy and Bakehouse (@bobolinkdairyandbakehouse)

Bone-In Food (@boneinfood)

Butler and the Board (@butlerandtheboard)

Cherry Grove Farm (@cherrygrovefarm)

DHOL Spice Mix (@dholspicemix)

The Fir Farm (@thefirfarm)

The Foraged Feast @theforagedfeast)

Greta’s House (@gretashouse.llc)

In the Company of Yum (@companyofyum)

Java’s Compost (@javascompost)

Jersey Artisan Co. (@jerseyartisanco)

Jersey Girl Cheese (@jerseygirlcheese)

Maha Premium Granola (@maha_granola)

MEND-NJ (@mend.nj)

Pickle Culture (@pickleculture)

Queen City Coffee Roasters (@queencitycoffeeroasters)

River Valley Community Grains @rivervalleycommunitygrains)

Rogowski Farm/Black Dirt Gourmet (@yesifarm)

Save the Crumbs Cookies (@savethecrumbscookies)

Table to Table (@tabletotable)

Verde Harvest Microgreens (@verde_harvest)

Yuyuca Cheese Bread (@yuyucacheesebread)