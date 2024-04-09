Summit Downtown Announces Opening of the 2024 Summit Farmers Market  

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) and The Summit Farmers Market is proud to announce the start of its 31st season on April 28, 2024. Regarded as one of the best farmers markets in the state, the market offers a variety of locally sourced seasonal produce, baked goods, meats and seafood, vegetable and flowering plants, prepared foods, coffee and much more, all exclusively from New Jersey purveyors. The market now includes three additional weeks in December, and will also include the popular Sunday Funday events this year on May 19th, July 21st and October 27th. Please visit https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/ for all of the details and to pre-register for the Sunday Funday contests.

“Building on the incredible success of 2023, with over 4,000 visitors joining us each week, we’re excited to unveil the 31st season of the Summit Farmers Market!” said Market Administrator, Marin Mixon. “Our commitment to supporting local farmers and small businesses remains stronger than ever. We can’t wait to welcome back familiar faces and introduce new vendors to our vibrant community. Join us at the market and experience the freshest produce, delectable treats, and a touch of local magic, now featuring over 50 vendors each week!” This year SDI welcomes new vendors, including: AquaSprout Farms, Neshanic Station Apiaries, Jersey Artisan, The Lemon Bar, MezMez Egyptian Foods, Zell’s Farm and a handful more offering exciting new items to the market. Many of your favorites will also be returning including, Anita’s Baked Wonders, Hummus Boss, Corner-Copia, Sustainable Haus and many others offering unique and exclusive items. Don’t forget your reusable bags! A full list of returning and exciting new vendors can be found at https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/farmers-market/.

The G.I.F.T. (Give It Fresh Today) program will be at the market and continue to collect fresh food each week. The program celebrates its 14th year this season. With over 13,000 pounds of donations collected last year, the program makes a real difference in the lives of local families. The Summit Farmers Market community plays a vital role in this success, with customers and vendors generously contributing to the cause. Through their partner G.R.A.C.E. (Giving and Receiving Assistance for our Community’s Essentials), these donations are distributed weekly to families.

The Summit Farmers Market will be open Sundays from April 28-November 24 from 8am-1pm, then Sundays, December 8, 15 & 22 from 8am-12pm. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue. Don’t miss the chance to shop for fresh, locally-sourced goods and support your community at the Summit Farmers Market.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ.