Tired of Cooking Dinner? Colorful Dinner Delivery Makes Dinnertime Easy for SOMA Families

Aiming to make dinnertime less stressful and help families incorporate more plant-based food into their diet, Colorful Dinner Delivery has been cooking up and delivering dinner for residents of South Orange, Maplewood and the surrounding areas since September 2020.

Founded by Ilene Moreno, a local Maplewood resident, author of the The Colorful Kitchen cookbooks and blog, and mother of two, Colorful Dinner Delivery brings Ilene’s recipes straight to your doorstep. Each meal is made with 100% vegan ingredients and both kid-tested and omnivore-approved!

Colorful Dinner Delivery uses seasonal, wholesome and organic ingredients. Meals are made freshly prepared each Tuesday and Thursday morning, then delivered (contactlessly) to customers with reheating instructions. Pickup is also available on Wednesdays at Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery.



Village Green readers can receive 10% off their first Colorful Dinner Delivery order by using code “VILLAGE10” at checkout.