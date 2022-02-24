Pollock Properties Group Presents a Free Sellers Workshop

From Pollock Properties Group

Founder Vanesa Pollock shares the secrets to getting top dollar in this amazing market.

Have you heard about how HOT the real estate market is? Are you planning on selling your home in the next month to 2 years? Do you want to ensure that you get TOP DOLLAR when you do sell your home? Simply need help understanding the process? SOMA’s #1 real estate team, Pollock Properties group, will be hosting a FREE, no obligation, virtual sellers workshop on zoom on March 1st from 7-8 pm. Hosted by PPG founder Vanessa Pollock, this will be a casual and conversational workshop covering:

• An insider Market update from the #1 Team in MapSo, who is seeing more contracts and data than any other in MapSo!

• Top design and preparation recommendations that you can start on NOW.

• How the process works from start to finish of selling your home & access to the process guide that our Sellers utilize.

• Insight into how we get you the STRONGEST offer possible on your home.

• Our Plan A, B and C pricing strategies will be discussed!

• Insight on how to prepare for the home inspection.

• Access to preferred vendors that can help get your home ready for the market

We are here to guide you step-by-step through the process of preparing your home for sale, with honesty, care, service, generosity, all in order to get YOU the most money.





