SALUTING THE CLASS OF 2020: Samuel Dorbin | South Orange Middle School

By access_timeJun-19-2020
Samuel Dorbin: SOMS Class of 2020

Student Name: Samuel Dorbin

School Graduated From: South Orange Middle School

Town Student Lives in: South Orange, NJ

Plans After Graduation: Moving on to Columbia High School, in one form or another.

We’re proud of you, Sam! We have been all along, and we’re especially proud now!

Congratulations to Sam and to everyone graduating from SOMS and all the other schools. You’ve not only made it through a huge milestone, but you’ve survived one of the toughest semesters imaginable!

