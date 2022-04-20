Consider a Refill Routine at Good Bottle Refill Shop this Earth Day

From Good Bottle Refill Shop

Did you know that according to the EPA, only 9% of the plastic we put in our recycling bin actually gets recycled? When I first read this, I was shocked and felt scammed. I thought we were doing a good thing by recycling those big plastic jugs of laundry detergent. When I dug deeper, I realized that glass and aluminum are easily recyclable but plastic is not. I started finding ways to reduce our waste and discovered refill shops that were in business in other parts of the country. I yearned for a refill shop to open in SOMa then decided to do it myself and opened Good Bottle Refill Shop, New Jersey’s first refill shop inside the General Store Cooperative on Springfield Ave. We have hand/dish soap, laundry detergents, cleaning products, bath/body products and pantry items.

Refilling your very own containers is an easy way to cut down on useless plastic. This Earth Day you will get marketed to by many big companies telling you that they will be sustainable in 20+ years…. We are sustainable now and every day at Good Bottle. We support a circular economy and go to great lengths to help you eliminate plastic. If you haven’t been in our shop in a while, we’ve updated just about everything to make it seamless and easy.

The easiest thing you can do to help the Earth is start a refill routine. We recommend starting with the “big three,” which are laundry detergent, dish soap, and hand soap. Take a minute and think about how many of those plastic bottles you’ve thrown out in the last year. Is it worth it to refill? Our customers say yes. If you’re too busy to come to the shop, head to our website and our Good Bottle loop service will deliver it to your doorstep. Skeptical about refilling? Shop with us on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week to receive 15% off your entire purchase.

Deanna Taylor-Heacock is the owner of Good Bottle Refill Shop located at 1875 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood (inside the General Store Cooperative Cafe & Marketplace).