Free Screenings & More at Maplewood/South Orange Health Fare April 25

From the South Orange-Maplewood Health Department:

Come one, come all! Maplewood Health Department will be hosting their annual Health Fair on Saturday, April 25, from 10 am – 1 pm in DeHart Park.



Come snag your free health screenings, alongside preventative services such as mammograms & cholesterol screenings. There will be free food, prizes and giveaways from our wide array of sponsors – as well as free kids bike lessons from Maplewood Police Department!



These lessons are free but you should register online at https://docs.google.com/…/1D27l0VQYGtr2T2…/viewform…