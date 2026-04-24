GovernmentHealth & WellnessMaplewoodSouth Orange

Free Screenings & More at Maplewood/South Orange Health Fare April 25

by The Village Green

Plus free food, prizes and giveaways from 10 am – 1 pm in Maplewood’s DeHart Park.

The Village Green
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From the South Orange-Maplewood Health Department:

Come one, come all! Maplewood Health Department will be hosting their annual Health Fair on Saturday, April 25, from 10 am – 1 pm in DeHart Park.

Come snag your free health screenings, alongside preventative services such as mammograms & cholesterol screenings. There will be free food, prizes and giveaways from our wide array of sponsors – as well as free kids bike lessons from Maplewood Police Department!

These lessons are free but you should register online at https://docs.google.com/…/1D27l0VQYGtr2T2…/viewform…

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