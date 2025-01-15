SOMA Fox Running Club Hosts Annual 1-Mile Race Feb. 1 at Springfield Ave Gazebo

What better way to celebrate the end of a long, cold January than with a fast and furious February start?

The SOMA Fox Running Club is here to help with the annual One Mile Fox Run at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The run starts and ends at the Springfield Gazebo, 1662 Springfield Ave, Maplewood, NJ.

Registration is only $20 ($18 for 2025 SOMA Fox Running Club members*) and $10 for youth (<14 years of age) until January 25, at which point prices increase by $5.

From the SOMA Fox Running Club:

The course is NOT flat and fast – think “guts and glory”

Runners/ joggers and Walkers are welcome!

Event will be run in 4 time-seeded heats

Minding the Small Fry: If your kiddo wants you to run with them, you can do so AND also run in your own heat. We will begin and end with adult heats, so two adults can hand off kiddo watching and both run for their own times as well. We understand you, runners with small children!

Strollers are welcome in the last heat, but please no dogs.

Sign up now! https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Maplewood/OneMileFox