TheCannaBossLady to Host Full Moon Circle on Wednesday, July 13

From TheCannaBossLady:

Manifest with us on Wednesday, July 13th at 6pm for TheCannaBossLady’s Full Moon Circle held every other month.

July’s full moon in Capricorn is also a SuperMoon and Buck Moon which will illuminate your professional life. This full moon could bring exciting new professional opportunities or a burst of energy helping you to complete a project.

Enjoy a guided reiki meditation with Intuitive Healer, Sasha Green. Cleansing with crystals, candles, and sage smudge. Tarot readings by Mademoiselle Drouhet. Followed by dancing in the moonlight, nibbles, sips and shopping.

Enjoy CBD Iced Tea and small bites from local markets/restaurants. Vybes & Kalo CBD beverages will be available for $5 each.

Bring: a blanket/Yoga mat, Journal, and Crystals (if you have them) The event will be held in a secret garden near the shop.

Please RSVP by July 10th. Limited Capacity.