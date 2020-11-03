Available COVID-19 Testing Sites in Maplewood

From the Maplewood Public Health Division:

Now that Salerno Medical’s mobile site is gone in Maplewood, people should visit https://www.essexcovid.org/ for free COVID-19 county drive thru testing, and make an appointment on that website. There will be a COVID-19 testing opportunity at the Maplewood Community Pool on November 9th.

People can also go to Walgreens on Springfield Ave., CVS pharmacy on Valley St. (only if you are symptomatic and they need to schedule an appointment on https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations). Families with children can also go to PM Pediatrics. Summit Medical Group Urgent Care Center is also a possibility, but check if they are restricting testing to only SMG patients. Lastly, people can go to urgent care centers like City MD or MedExpress; it is advised to call to make an appointment or see if they accept walk-ins.