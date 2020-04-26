Business Update April 26: What’s Open, What’s Closed in South Orange & Maplewood

It can be confusing to figure out if local South Orange-Maplewood businesses are open or closed during constant changes of the coronavirus shutdown. Some businesses are closed for the duration. But most are working hard to adapt their business plans to continue to serve our communities during this time of social distancing.

In response to the difficulty many people are having purchasing groceries — either because they are unable to venture out to stores for safety reasons, or because of long lines and challenges getting delivery slots for online stores — some businesses have pivoted to become online grocery vendors.

Other personal service businesses that rely on personal contact, like hair and nail salons, gyms and exercise studios, are offering tips and advice on social media.

To help figure out which businesses are open and eager for your business, check out these links to the Springfield Avenue Partnership, the South Orange Village Center Alliance, and Maplewood Village Alliance. They are updated frequently to reflect the most recent information. The Facebook group Shop Local SOMA, moderated by Kimaya Salaskar Thakrar of Kimaya Kama, has also become an invaluable resource for updates on local businesses.

And here are a few businesses you may not have considered yet, but should because they have additional or new offerings.

Artistry Salon by Ampy in South Orange (973-761-1575) is challenging “all of our clients to wait for us, let us apply your color!” (Follow Ampy on Facebook @ArtistrySalonbyAmpy for details). They’re also delivering products and selling digital gift cards.

Baker Street Market is still a very new business, so some people still don’t know about them. But they are open and have made some changes to keep SOMA residents supplied with the joy inspiring gourmet foods they love. Place orders for delivery here and curbside pick-up outside the store. Baker Street Market co-owner Maggie Marotta says, “we have lots of fresh food every day as well as shelf-stable items like pasta, beans, tuna, etc., and lots of things to keep you happy in the event we all need to hunker down…chocolate, ice cream, snacks, candy.”

Best in Class Educational Center in South Orange has moved to a distance learning platform and is accepting new students. Curating grade-level packets for grades K-7 in Math and English. Phone: 973-327-9775.

D&I Fitness has moved classes online; sign up online. Phone: 973-821-5757

Fringe Salon knows we are all beginning to notice our hair needs some attention. Due to social distancing issues, no one can go to a salon right now. But they are offering tips and tricks on their FaceBook page. And if you need products, too, they are continuing to sell their remaining retail stock at 50% off, and will even deliver DIY hair color kits to existing clients. And if you’d like to purchase Aveda products, you can order here, and Fringe will get a commission. Finally, if you want to support Fringe and can wait for your next appointment, you can support them now by purchasing a gift card.

Hopscotch at Home — with adorable kids clothes, toys and items — can ship or provide free local delivery. www.hopscotchathome.com . Call / text (973)327-3227 with any questions or to order.

Jackie & Son is still providing many of the delicious baked goods you crave. They have expanded to provide Jackie & Son Marketplace, a selection of basics including fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, coffee, milk, and even toilet paper and gloves. You can order here. Orders can be picked up or delivered. And you can purchase gift cards for local friends.

Maplewood Bike Shed — Bike shops have been deemed essential businesses! You can book your biker repairs by appointment only online for curbside dropoff.

Miti Miti Latin Food in South Orange — Order your Mexican Street Corn, empanadas, tacos, fried plantains et al DIRECT from the Miti Miti website for curbside pickup if you want to avoid using DoorDash or Uber Eats (which are also options for delivery.

Pickett’s Village Bar is now offering a great selection of meals (pick up only) and beer, wine, and spirits (pick up or local delivery!) Try our new online ordering system or call us at 973-313-1100. Order your favorite family-style meals such as Roast Pork, Fried Chicken, Mexican Style Tamales, or Chicken Francese. Or get one of our Gourmet Pizzas, Wings, or Farm Fresh Salads! Order online and pick up curbside pickup 4 PM and 8 PM Thursday-Sunday.