COVID-19 Testing Available in Maplewood April 5-30 for People 8 Years and Older

From Candice Davenport:

COVID testing that is available in Maplewood from April 5th to April 30th, Monday to Friday, 9 am- 4 pm. This would be particularly relevant to anyone who has travelled over spring break.

If a person has been exposed to a suspect or positive COVID case, it is recommended to get tested even if they are not showing symptoms. Testing is provided by the NJ COVID Team/ Salerno Medical; the same group that provided COVID testing at the Maplewood pool parking lot last year. They will provide multiple types of COVID testing: nasal swab, throat swab or saliva collection. The NJ COVID Team will notify patients of their results in 24-48 hours.

Although more COVID vaccine is becoming available to the general adult population, it is still important to offer community wide testing, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated yet. The NJ COVID Team provides testing for those 8 years of age and older. COVID antibody testing, through bloodwork, is also offered at this site. Testing for COVID antibodies identifies if you have developed immunity because of past infection, or through vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.njcovidteam.com . Walk-ins are also accepted. Social distancing and face masks are required onsite.