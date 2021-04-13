Essex County Halts Use of J&J Vaccine As CDC, FDA Recommends Pause After 6 Cases of Blood Clots

Statement by Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

“The CDC and FDA are recommending that J&J vaccinations be paused because six cases of blood clotting have been reported out of almost seven million doses given. This is less than one in one million. In an abundance of caution, we are following the CDC and FDA recommendation.

Residents who have scheduled a J&J appointment at our Kmart or Sears sites will be offered the Moderna vaccine instead. Senior citizens who are being bused to our sites to receive their vaccination also will receive the Moderna vaccine. Unfortunately, our mobile sites at churches, senior buildings, community centers, shelters, boarding homes and homebound residents will be rescheduled.”