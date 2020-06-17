Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

June 17: Essex County Reports 18,437 Cases of COVID-19, 1,754 Deaths

By access_timeJun-17-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the June 17, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 167,426 cases of COVID-19 and 12,727 deaths reported today.

