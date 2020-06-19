Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

June 19: Essex County Reports 18,518 Cases of COVID-19, 1,751 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the June 19, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 168,107 cases of COVID-19 and 12,800 deaths reported today.

