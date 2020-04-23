Maplewood Family That Lost Health Care Worker Dad to COVID-19 Needs Help

From a gofundme organized by the Seth Boyden PTA:

Maplewood has lost a medical hero who gave his life caring for others on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis. Long-time Maplewood resident Paul Moise was a nurse who worked in a nursing home and at a hospital in New Jersey. He passed away on April 12, leaving his wife and three children: an 8th grade daughter, a 3rd grade son, and a preschooler. The older children are students at Maplewood schools.

Paul will be buried in a small funeral on Monday April 27.

Paul’s wife, also a nurse, is not able to work at this time, due to her high risk of contracting Covid-19 as well as her solo childcare responsibilities. The family is very much in need of immediate support for funeral costs and living expenses at this time. Please consider giving generously to the family of a true MapSo medical hero. They are deeply grateful to the support of the MapSo community.

Donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mapso-family-who-lost-hero-father?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1_D9zDM1roQr7NUL6qgzPt6lp70WnGmBwJRL0-xEDoN10QB1N47Ar8L-g