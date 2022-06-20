Maplewood Middle School Returns to Universal Masking Due to COVID Outbreak

Maplewood Middle School has returned to a universal indoor masking mandate as a result of a documented COVID-19 outbreak, according to parents who shared communications from the school district.

Masks are being required June 20-23 indoors at school, on bus transportation, at the 8th grade dinner dance, and at the June 24 moving up ceremony for 8th graders.

Village Green has reached out to district leadership for more information. Supt. Dr. Ronald Taylor responded, “It is highlighted on our dashboard. See the link below. We will share the parental letter shortly.”

When asked why the district does not inform the entire South Orange-Maplewood School District community via email, text or phone regarding outbreaks, Taylor responded, “The school community (students, staff and families) that was impacted received the communication a few days ago. We would not inundate the entire district with communications that pertain to a specific school. We try to target our communication as we understand the fatigue of families and information overload, especially this time of the year.”

Earlier this spring, both Clinton School and South Mountain Elementary School returned to universal masking due to outbreaks. Both of those mandates have now been lifted.

See the universal masking communication sent by MMS Principal Dara Gronau on June 19 to MMS families here:

Dear Maplewood Middle School Community,

Please review three important letters with COVID-related updates at Maplewood Middle School. Please note that masks are required June 20-23 at all MMS indoor functions (this includes bus, school site, and the bus trips to Harbor Hills). Masks at the 8th grade Dinner Dance (June 22) and 8th Grade Moving Up Ceremony (June 24) as previously planned, are also required.

MMS COVID Notification.June 16, 2022.pdf

MMS COVID Outbreak Letter.June 16, 2022.pdf

Universal Masking Letter.MMS.June 16, 2022.pdf

Regards,

Ms. Gronau

