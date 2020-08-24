Maplewood Reports 4 New Covid-19 Cases; Total of 278 Residents Have Recovered

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

The Maplewood Public Health Division

Our cumulative and new numbers for Saturday 8/15 through Monday 8/24 are as follows:

Total Deaths: 27

Total Cases: 352 (+4 new cases – ages: 20-94)

Total recovered cases: 278 (+3)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 189,494

Essex County confirmed cases: 20,112 (2nd highest county in NJ)

State aggregate data resources:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/ncov.shtml Click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/covid2019_dashboard. shtml Click the Demographics tab.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19.

Testing UPDATE – Due to traffic logistics at the parking lot while our pool is open, our 2nd mobile testing site opportunity with Essex County will now be on September 7th between the hours of 4-6pm. That said, the Township is working to bring back a private partner for testing for our residents in September. Want to get tested ASAP? Please check out www.essexcovid.org to register today.