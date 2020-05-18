May 18: Essex County Reports 16,712 Cases of COVID-19, 1,550 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the May 18, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Please note that an unusually large number of results were reported. The increase in overall tests was at least in part due to an initiative to test all long term care facility residents and staff.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 146,334 cases of COVID-19 and 10,356 deaths.

