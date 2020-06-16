Miss the Library in Maplewood? Curbside Pickup Available Starting June 18

From the Maplewood Public Library:

We are pleased to announce that you may now place holds on Maplewood materials either through the catalog, by phone at 973-762-1622 (Main Library) or 973-762-1688 (Hilton Branch), or via email at [email protected].

We will initiate curbside pickup at:

Main Library on Thursday, June 18th, and

Hilton Branch on Monday, June 22nd.

This service is for Maplewood Library cardholders only, and holds may only be placed on Maplewood Library materials.

Please know that helping maintain your safety and that of our staff is our top priority. You can help by following these simple guidelines:

Please check your account and cancel any unwanted holds.

You will receive notification and instructions when your hold(s) is ready for pickup. In an effort to help us follow social distancing guidelines, please do not attempt to pick up your hold(s) until you are told they are ready.

Please continue returning all items in the book drops. The Main Library book drop is a slot on the parking lot side of the building. The Hilton Branch book drop is a blue receptacle near the entrance off the parking lot.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

If you have any questions please call one of the phone numbers above, or email [email protected]